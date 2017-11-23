23 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Cycling - Ndayisenga Turns Focus to 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Valens Ndayisenga, a two time winner of Tour du Rwanda, has said he is already focusing on how to improve his performance next year.

Although the next edition of Tour du Rwanda is almost a year away, Ndayisenga is already strategising how to shine in the 2018 edition slated for August 5-12 next year.

"I have to improve because next year it will be another level. I have to work hard to do better than I have been doing. It is not only me. We have to work hard for our future because the race will be even tougher," Ndayisenga said.

The Tirol Cycling Club cyclist, and Eritrea's Eyob Mektel of South Africa-based UCI Continental Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka, set a new record of greatest number of stage wins in the Tour du Rwanda (5), which ended on Sunday.

By winning stage six from Kayonza-Kigali, Eyob broke the record of stage victories, which he shared since his 4th success earlier, with Ndayisenga, Eritrean Mekseb Debesay and American Kiel Reijnen.

Ndayisenga went on to win the final stage, Kigali-Kigali (120km) on Sunday to equal the record with Eyob.

Joseph Areruya, riding for Dimension Data, became the third Rwandan to win Tour du Rwanda in nine years since it became a UCI Africa Tour, category 2.2 road race, after Ndayisenga, who won it twice in 2014 and 2016 and Jean Bosco Nsengimana in 2015.

Meanwhile, former Tour du Rwanda winner and Team Rwanda captain Nsengimana beat his own record by six seconds, as the fastest rider in the Tour du Rwanda prologue history. He clocked a time of 3min, 46sec on the 3.3km course in Kigali.

Nsengimana also became the joint most successful in the prologue with two wins to his name, a record he shares with compatriot Janvier Hadi. After winning the prologue in 2015, Nsengimana went on to win the race.

Rwanda

Rwanda Open to Host Over 30,000 Immigrants From Libya

Rwanda could host up to 30,000 African immigrants currently stuck in Libya where they are exposed to all forms of abuse,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.