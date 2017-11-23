Photo: Daily Nation

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati and his team at a past function.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wednesday dismissed calls for the resignation of commissioners and the secretariat.

Speaking for the first time after the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the October 26 repeat poll, Mr Wafula Chebukati said the IEBC officers were in office by virtue of constitutional provisions and clear guidelines.

Speaking on the sidelines of the annual Jurists Conference at Serena Beach Hotel in Mombasa, Mr Chebukati said the IEBC did a commendable job in presiding over two elections in three months.

REFORMS

He said they were awaiting the full judgment to evaluate the elections and announce reforms.

"The Supreme Court confirmed the election of October 26 was done within the law and Constitution," said Mr Chebukati.

The IEBC boss said that upon receipt of the full judgment, they will deal with any grey areas in law that may arise for purposes of strengthening the systems and processes of the IEBC.

He added that they want to focus on strengthening the commission so that the next election will even be better managed.

Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) Executive Director George Kegoro, however, said Mr Chebukati ought to tell the country within what time he and the commissioners will vacate office.

Disrespecting ruling

"Chebukati should put in place a transition plan," said Mr Kegoro. "The country will need a long time to prepare for the next election, preferably without the current IEBC."

Separately, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has warned the Opposition against disrespecting the Supreme Court ruling.

Mr Kiunjuri urged National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga to accept the ruling and concentrate on evaluating the government as the Opposition wing.

He spoke at the official opening of his ministry's monitoring and evaluation week at Nyali Sun Africa Beach Hotel.