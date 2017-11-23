Kenya: Karen Country Club to Host 'The Fistula Golf Challenge' Friday

Nairobi — The Karen Country Club will on Friday host a charity golf tournament dubbed 'The Fistula Challenge'.

The tournament is sponsored by the British Chamber of Commerce (BCCK), Rotary Clubs of Kenya and Amref Health Africa who are seeking to raise over Sh5mn for reconstructive surgery for women suffering from fistula complications.

Meshack Ndirangu, Country Director, Amref health Africa in Kenya said proceeds from the golf tournament will be channeled towards free surgeries to restoring dignity to women suffering from fistula.

"All proceeds from the charity Golf tournament will directly support Amref Health Africa Fistula programme which aims to improve the quality of life for women with debilitating childbirth injuries through surgical interventions and community interventions to prevent Obstetric Fistula," Ndirangu said.

The Rotary Club of Nairobi Industrial Area, Rotary Club of Karen, Rotary club of Muthaiga North, Rotary Club of Hurlingham and the Rotary club of Parklands are some of the clubs which have confirmed participation in the tournament.

The tournament has attracted 160 golf players and at least 30 Corporate Sponsors. The District Governor Elect, Rotarian Jeff Bamford and BCCK Chair, Mr. Graham Shaw are expected to participate in the tournament.

It is estimated that over 3,000 women each year in Kenya experience obstetric fistula, a hole in the birth canal caused by obstructed or prolonged labour and lack of access to skilled health care. Obstetric fistula is a debilitating condition, often causing women to feel ashamed.

Amref Health Africa's Obstetric Fistula programme, established in 1992, aims at improving the quality of life for women with debilitating childbirth injuries through surgical interventions and community interventions to prevent Obstetric Fistula.