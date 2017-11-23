Nigeria Begins Sale of FIFA Hospitality Packages

Nigerian football fans, who want to watch matches of the Russia 2018 World Cup, now have the opportunity to get the packages from the official sources.

Yesterday, Match Hospitality confirmed that Nigerian events and hospitality outfit, Integral, has acquired the rights as its exclusive sales agent in the country for the sale of the 2018 FIFA World Cup packages.

MATCH Hospitality is the exclusive rights holder of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA hospitality programme offers fans guaranteed match tickets bundled together with such services as facilities at the stadiums (including private suites, lounges and marquee tents), gourmet catering, preferential parking, entertainment and gifts.

Speaking on Integral's appointment as agent for Nigeria, Match Hospitality's Chief Operating Officer, Pascal Portes said: "We feel a tremendous sense of pride in the product range offered by Match Hospitality as FIFA's official hospitality rights holder for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

"Nigeria is an established and very passionate market, and we are extremely optimistic about the sales potential for our hospitality programme in 2018. We know that Integral are our best partners to open the door to a thriving Nigerian market ready for the extraordinary experiences promised by this exceptional FIFA World Cup environment."

Also speaking on the development, Managing Director of Integral, Abimbola Ilo said: "We are delighted to act as the exclusive sales agent of Match Hospitality in Nigeria for the sale of the 2018 FIFA World Cup's official hospitality programme.

"After months of negotiations and discussions, this deal clearly confirms Integral's pedigree to have been selected, and on an exclusive basis in Nigeria. This basically means now that we have the entire inventory to deliver unforgettable experience to all our clients during the FIFA World Cup, right from the moment they think about attending the event to support their team."