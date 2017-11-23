23 November 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria Begins Sale of FIFA Hospitality Packages

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigerian football fans, who want to watch matches of the Russia 2018 World Cup, now have the opportunity to get the packages from the official sources.

Yesterday, Match Hospitality confirmed that Nigerian events and hospitality outfit, Integral, has acquired the rights as its exclusive sales agent in the country for the sale of the 2018 FIFA World Cup packages.

MATCH Hospitality is the exclusive rights holder of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA hospitality programme offers fans guaranteed match tickets bundled together with such services as facilities at the stadiums (including private suites, lounges and marquee tents), gourmet catering, preferential parking, entertainment and gifts.

Speaking on Integral's appointment as agent for Nigeria, Match Hospitality's Chief Operating Officer, Pascal Portes said: "We feel a tremendous sense of pride in the product range offered by Match Hospitality as FIFA's official hospitality rights holder for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

"Nigeria is an established and very passionate market, and we are extremely optimistic about the sales potential for our hospitality programme in 2018. We know that Integral are our best partners to open the door to a thriving Nigerian market ready for the extraordinary experiences promised by this exceptional FIFA World Cup environment."

Also speaking on the development, Managing Director of Integral, Abimbola Ilo said: "We are delighted to act as the exclusive sales agent of Match Hospitality in Nigeria for the sale of the 2018 FIFA World Cup's official hospitality programme.

"After months of negotiations and discussions, this deal clearly confirms Integral's pedigree to have been selected, and on an exclusive basis in Nigeria. This basically means now that we have the entire inventory to deliver unforgettable experience to all our clients during the FIFA World Cup, right from the moment they think about attending the event to support their team."

Nigeria

Why the Death of a Woman after Giving Birth to Quadruplets Should Change Healthcare

Last month the medical professionals at Malumfashi General Hospital, Katsina State, helped Gaje Zubairu bring the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.