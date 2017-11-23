23 November 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Eagles to Play 5 More Friendlies Before Storming Russia

Photo: Pixabay
Soccer ball in a stadium.

Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick has said the Super Eagles will get five more friendly games before the World Cup tournament in Russia, if everything goes according to plan.

He said they are targeting teams higher in ranking than the Super Eagles.

"We are looking at a minimum of playing five top class friendlies before the World Cup proper.

"We are looking at countries that are above us in the ranking and countries that are in the top 10 of world football ranking and countries that are in the World Cup as well," said Pinnick.

He added that some countries have been approached and the NFF is expecting to tie down dates for those games.

Meanwhile midfielder Ogenyi Eddy Onazi is of the opinion that a friendly with England will be a good idea for the team after the Argentina test.

"(England) would be another great game for us to play before the World Cup and that will be a wonderful preparation for us to really test our ability before the World Cup," the Trabzonspor of Turkey midfielder said.

