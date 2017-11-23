Zimbabwe: 'I Pledge to Be Your Servant'

This was the address by President-designate Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare yesterday, the first such public address after his return from exile in South Africa

The people of Zimbabwe you who are gathered here to receive me, may I say in the name of our Lord, I thank you for receiving me. Exactly 16 days ago, I received a letter firing me from the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe as the Vice President, within two hours I was informed about plans to eliminate me.

Realising that on the 12th of August this year I was subjected to poisoning which resulted in my being airlifted to South Africa and again I thank you the people of Zimbabwe for your prayers. I survived that poisoning.

This time around I said to myself I should not wait for them to eliminate me, but let me go out and with you the people of Zimbabwe, the people of Zanu-PF, make your voice be heard.

Today, this evening I feel so humbled that you have remained here at this Headquarters waiting for me, that you see me and I see you. The G40 cabal had captured the Executive in the person of our President, orders were now not coming from the Executive, but from the people outside the Executive to implement in Government and to run Government.

But the people of Zimbabwe yourselves have refused. I think you have heard or read my letter which I sent to His Excellency, asking President Mugabe saying Mr President, the people have spoken.

You, yourself said if the people say I must step down you shall comply, this is the time to comply because the voice of the people is the voice of God. Today we are witnessing the beginning of a new unfolding democracy in our country. I wish also to thank the manner our Defence Forces under the leadership of General Chiwenga have been able to manage this process peacefully.

I was in constant contact with the service chiefs throughout and may I also inform you that in my discussion with heads of state, including spending today one- and-a-half hours with President Zuma and President of Namibia, former President of Tanzania Kikwete hailed the discipline and peacefulness of the people of Zimbabwe. They are saying the way you have managed this process makes Sadc proud, not only on this continent, but worldwide.

May I thank my colleagues led by Comrade Mpofu in the Politburo, who systematically, constitutionally processed the process which led President, former President Mugabe, to say I now step down.

He is now former President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. I, with great respect and humility and profound gratitude to my colleagues in the Central Committee and the Politburo in which they constitutionally processed the resolution which persuaded this moment to come by.

Currently also, before I conclude because time has gone, I am going to make my formal speech on Friday around 10 o'clock. I also wish to mention the manner in which the Speaker of Parliament handled the process. He was under tremendous pressure from the powers that were at the time, but he stood his constitutional right as Speaker. I applaud him for that.

The intention to derail this process, that intention was intense, but as has been said, the will of the people will always succeed. Vanenge vasingadi vachagara vachingovukura, vanenge vachingovukura chitima cheZanu-PF chichingoinda, chichingoinda, muchingotonga, muchingotonga, vachingovukura.

I pledge myself to be your servant, I appeal to all genuine patriotic Zimbabweans to come together, to work together. There is no one better than the other. We are all Zimbabweans. We want to grow our economy. We want peace in our country.

We want jobs, jobs, jobs in our country. We need also the cooperation of our neighbours in Sadc. We need the cooperation of Africa. We need the cooperation of our friends outside the continent. That we shall achieve. I am already receiving messages of cooperation and support for us to grow our economy.

Hama dzangu, nhema dzakataurwa dzakawanda, zvikanzi topwanya musoro wezinyoka iri, handizivi kuti musoro wapwanywa ndewani. Mwari ari kumusoro uku ndiye anoziva, ndiye anotungamirira nyika yake, ndiye anoda vanhu vake.

Vanhu vake vachinge vataura sematauriro amaita imi, Mwari ataura. Vanenge vane njere tererai zvinoda vanhu hupenyu hwenyu hunowedzerwa munyika yavatema.

Ndinokutendai nekushinga nekutsunga kwamaita. Musi weChishanu vakawanda vavimbisa kuvapo tichiita basa rokupedzisira kuzadzisa pamutemo kuti tive naPresident wedu mutsva.