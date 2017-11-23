Uganda: Museveni Okays Construction of Hoima Oil and Gas Institute

Photo: YoweriKagutaMuseveni/Facebook

President Yoweri Museveni

Entebbe — President Museveni has offered land to Chinese investors to build an oil and gas vocational institute in Hoima Industrial Park to train Ugandans in internationally certified vocational courses starting next year.

Speaking to the investors last week, the President, who met the directors of Sunmaker Energy Uganda at State House in Entebbe, also promised to reduce for them taxes related to constructing and running the institute .

He, however, refused to give them free electricity as they had requested saying it may bring him problems.

"Giving you electricity freely might bring some problems but I can give it to you at five American cents per unit and we shall pay for difference. The land, I can give it you freely. I will exempt all the taxes. You just need to focus on training my people," he said.

While presenting their proposal, Mr Li Yu, the business manager of the company, had requested the President to give them free electricity for five years.

He argued that the kind of training that they will be conducting at the institute will require them to pay a bill of $750 per day which he said is way too high.

"We shall be training 1,600 students per year in oil and gas skills, in health, safety and environment management but the price of electricity is too high and we are requesting that you make it as low as possible," he requested.

Sunmaker is also setting up an oil and gas vocational training centre in Bugolobi a city suburb which will offer courses to Ugandans and students within East Africa.