22 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: CJ Maraga Heads to Rwanda for Annual Judges' Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ibrahim Oruko

Chief Justice David Maraga Wednesday left the country for Kigali, Rwanda where he will attend the 14th annual meeting for the East African Magistrates and Judges Association (EAMJA).

During the meeting, EAMJA will also hold a conference to deliberate on ways of improving the delivery of justice in the region.

The theme of the conference will be "Enhancing the use of ICT for an Effective, Transparent and Accountable Administration of Courts in East Africa".

The conference will also be attended by the chief justices of Uganda and Rwanda and the president of the East African Court of Justice along with other top judiciary officials from the region.

BEST PRACTICES

High Court Judge Luka Kimaru, who is the EAMJA president, said the exchange of ideas would help member countries borrow best practices from each other.

"Participants will [get] the opportunity to build linkages and continue to learn from each other long after the conference," he said.

He revealed that the association strives to bolster judicial independence, eradicate corruption and adopt best practices in court administration.

Besides Justice Maraga, others in the Kenyan delegation include Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola and Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi.

Kenya's dramatic progress in the adoption of ICT in the delivery of judicial services will be a key focus at the conference.

Participants are drawn from all East African countries with additional representation from members of the Commonwealth.

Kenya

54 Killed By Police Since November 17 - Nasa Officials

Nasa women MPs have claimed that 54 people have been killed by police since last Friday and accused Jubilee… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.