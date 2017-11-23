Uganda: Mukatabala-Bbosa Coaching Pact Giving Hope to Villa

Kampala — Saturday's Nile Special University Football League final between Makerere University Business School (Mubs) and Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) features two contenders with contrasting history.

Apart from being the joint most successful side in the tournament's six year history with two titles, Mubs have had a long history with the game's most popular sport.

The institution's infamous clashes with rivals Makerere being well-documented long before the idea of the University Football League was mooted.

The same cannot be said of their opponents UMU.

The university credits the 11-0 thrashing by Nkumba as the turning point in their involvement with the sport.

Their reawakening saw them reach the finals but were unable to make the final step losing 4-0 to Saturday's opponents.

The Nkozi-based university is consequently looking at Saturday's game to complete the turnaround.

"We are all passionate about sport and are hiring more professional and experienced people like the coach Shafik Bisaso (below)," the university tutor Kiggundu Ssali said of their approach at a press conference held at Namboole yesterday.

They reached this stage by eliminating Nkumba, holding their nerve in the penalty shootout before prevailing 5-4.

Mubs on the other hand reached the final after recording identical 1-0 home and away victories over Gulu University.

They will be targeting a record third title after spectacularly failing to get out of the groups stages last season.

"We thank the management for the support through bursaries which ensures a constant supply of players every season," Mubs' Adam Kato explained of their success in the competition.