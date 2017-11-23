22 November 2017

South Africa: Man Who Hid 35 Bullets of Cocaine in His Stomach Appears in Court

A Cape Town man who was arrested for alleged drug dealing made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, the Hawks said.

Jason Dylan Walker, 39, was arrested on November 20, shortly after he landed at the Cape Town International Airport on a flight from Luanda in Angola.

Walker was on a connecting flight from São Paulo in Brazil.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha said, on receiving information, Walker was identified and taken to a nearby medical facility for x-rays.

"[It] revealed foreign objects in his abdomen which were later identified as 35 bullets of cocaine, weighing about 500 grams in total and valued at approximately R200 000."

Ramovha said the matter was postponed to November 29 for further investigation

