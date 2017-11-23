23 November 2017

South Africa: Five Things You May Not Know About the New Police Commissioner

While much has been said about newly-appointed national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khehla Sitole, there are a few facts that people may not know.

Sitole is well known in police ranks and has been lauded for his experience in operational policing.

However, here are a few facts that may not be that well known:

- He has been a long-standing member of the police service, joining over 30 years ago in 1986;

- In 2013, disgraced former police commissioner Riah Phiyega appointed him deputy commissioner for policing operations;

- He has attended advanced management development programmes;

- He has also attended advanced financial management programmes and

- He has held several senior positions, including that of provincial commissioner in the Free State.

