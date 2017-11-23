Mauritius: Chairperson of Economic Development Board Appointed

press release

The Economic Development Board (EDB) which has been set up following the EDB Act which was passed in the National Assembly in July this year to promote investment has as Chairperson Mr Joseph Charles Cartier who has been appointed on 20 November 2017 by the President of the Republic, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, upon consultation with the Leader of Opposition, Mr Xavier Duval.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this announcement on 21 November 2017 in reply to a Parliamentary Question on the proposed establishment of the Economic Development Board for Investment Promotion.

The EDB will group and consolidate entities involved in the investment promotion chain in view of ensuring greater coherence in policies and actions implementation. The institutions are namely: Board of Investment (BOI), Financial Services Promotion Agency (FSPA), Enterprise Mauritius (EM) and Mauritius Africa Fund (MAF).

Prime Minister Jugnauth reiterated the importance of putting in place the EDB as announced in the Budget Speech 2017-2018 to strengthen institutional capacity to support growth objectives. He further stated that the Vice-Chairperson and other Members of the EDB will be appointed shortly and highlighted that once the Board has been constituted, action will be initiated for the recruitment of the Chief Executive Officer to drive the process of merger of the above mentioned organisations.

The EDB which will be the main business licensing agency in Mauritius will comprise of three directorates namely: National and Sectoral Economic Development Planning; Investment and Export Promotion (Integration of BOI, EM, FSPA and MAF); and Business Licensing Agency (Implementation of e-Licensing business platform).