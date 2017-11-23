Mozambique: Assembly Passes Bill On Taxes On Luxury Goods

Maputo — The Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, on Wednesday passed a government bill altering taxes on luxury and superfluous products, and on those detrimental to human health or to the environment, but all opposition deputies voted against.

The absolute majority enjoyed by the ruling Frelimo Party in the Assembly ensured that the bill passed by 130 votes to 87.

The main opposition protest was a claim that the bill increases the Specific Consumption Tax (ICE) on imported second hand vehicles.

The claim was untrue. Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane pointed out that the current ICE rate on all imported vehicles, regardless of their age, is 30 per cent. The bill reduces the tax rate on new vehicles and those that are less than seven years old to 25 per cent, but keeps the 30 per cent rate for vehicles that are seven or more years old.

The justification for this move is that older vehicles do more damage to the environment than newer ones. But it was simply untrue that the government was increasing the tax, Maleiane said.

Nor did the government have any intention of banning the import of second hand vehicles. Cars of any age can be imported, he said, but their owners should be aware of the added maintenance costs “since they will need to buy spare parts which we do not produce”.

Despite Maleiane's categorical assurance that the tax on second hand vehicles is not being raised, opposition deputies continued to claim that it is. Thus Jose Manuel de Sousa, of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), declared “increasing the tax on vehicles is an anti-people measure” - either he had not listened to a word Maleiane said, or he was deliberately lying.

Juliano Picardo, of the rebel movement Renamo, claimed that the increased surtax on imported cement, proposed by the bill, would prevent Mozambicans from building their own houses. The bill proposes an increase in this surtax from 10.5 to 20 per cent, which Maleiane justified as a measure to protect the national cement industry.

With the opening of several new cement factories, Mozambique is approaching self-sufficiency in cement. “By 2019 at the latest, we will be producing a surplus of cement”, said the Minister.

As for the proposal to tax imported frozen fish (“carapau”, or jacks) at 20 per cent, Maleiane pointed out that this would have little impact since it only covers fish from outside the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and well over 90 per cent of the imported fish comes from SADC members Namibia and Angola, which remain zero rated, thanks to the SADC Free Trade Area.

One innovation which nobody objected to is the imposition of ICE on plastic bags. This is part of the government's drive to reduce the use of plastic bags, and follows the ban on shops giving their customers plastic bags free of charge.

Under the bill, as from 2018 a tax of 110 meticais (1.8 US dollars) per kilo will be levied on plastic bags, rising to 120 meticais a kilo in 2020.

The ICE rate on whiskies, gins and other spirits rises from 65 to 75 per cent. To avoid undervaluation of these drinks in order to reduce tax liabilities, there will be a minimum tax of 430 meticais a litre in 2018, increasing to 450 meticais a litre in 2020.

The tax rate for beers remains unchanged at 40 per cent, but a minimum tax of 17.75 meticais a litre is introduced (increasing to 19 meticais a litre in 2020).

Despite protests from what is currently the only commercial brewing company in Mozambique, CDM (Cervejas de Mocambique - Beers of Mozambique), the government is pushing ahead with its plans to put fiscal stamps on canned and bottled beers. The fiscal stamps are already in use for wines and spirits and for all tobacco products.

CDM has warned that putting a fiscal stamp on the product will slow down the bottling in the breweries, resulting in the production of less beer and hence less tax. Finance Ministry officials told AIM this problem will be overcome by using a digital rather than a physical stamp, and there will be no slowdown in production.

The bill introduces a new tax rate of just 10 per cent for beers using at least 50 percent local raw materials (grains or root crops). This should boost CDM's “Impala” brand, which is brewed in the northern province of Nampula, using local cassava. If the raw material is at least 50 per cent local maize, the tax rate comes down to 7.5 per cent.

New breweries will enjoy very substantial tax breaks for the first three years of production. The ICE rate charged will be 20 per cent in the first year, 25 per cent in the second year and 30 per cent in the third. The obvious beneficiary from this is the Dutch company Heineken, which plans to set up a brewery in Marracuene district, about 30 kilometres north of Maputo.

The tax on cigarettes switches to a minimum tax per thousand. That tax will be 350 meticais in 2018, 390 in 2019 and 420 in 2020. Tax officials say this will result in “a slight increase” in the price of a standard pack of 20 cigarettes.

ICE is also imposed, for the first time, on sugared soft drinks, despite protests from the local branch of the Coca-Cola company. The tax starts at 0.5 meticais a litre in 2018, rising to one metical a litre in 2020.

The government justifies the new tax on health grounds, and the money it raises will be earmarked for the health ministry.

A further innovation is a 30 per cent tax on fireworks, intended to discourage their use.