Uganda: Remembering Cranes Legend Ayiekoh

Photo: Vincent Opiyo/The Nation

Former Gor midfielder Timothy Ayiekoh, left, with Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye in Jinja, Uganda in 2016.

Timothy Ayiekoh was known for his robustness, fine technique, great feet, football dynamism, versatility and wit at his peak as a midfield player back in the 1970s and 1980s.

Ayiekoh tormented goalkeepers especially through his blockbuster shots.

Ayiekoh succumbed to organ failure on November 19. He was 63 years old.

Born in Kisumu, Ayiekoh will be laid to rest in his ancestral home in Kenya. He leaves behind a legendary status in Uganda. Ayiekoh started his football career at Nakivubo Boys, the feeder club for Express FC, in 1970.

But because of his size and tender age then, Ayiekoh did not easily get a chance at Express. However, after his exploits at National Insurance Corporation, Ayiekoh joined Express in 1974, winning the Super League then and defending it in 1975.

He joined KCC FC, where he and Phillip Omondi (RIP), inspired the Yellows to 1976 and 1977 league titles, and the 1978 Cecafa club trophy.

In 1973, he broke into national team (The Cranes) ranks and made a remarkable impact. Former Cranes coach Barnabas Mwesiga said: "Ayiekoh joined us pretty young. But he was such a talent."

He played at the 1976 and 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals before retiring in 1983. He went on to play for Kenya's Gor Mahia, where he won two regional Cecafa club titles.

As a player, he profoundly made shirt 10 famous. In his coaching career, he became integral at SC Villa and The Cranes sides of the 1990s, for long as an assistant.

Former Villa player Paul Mukatabala said Ayiekoh was one of the best readers of the game, something he will probably be adding to the team in heaven!

At the time of his death, Ayiekoh was the sports officer at Kakira Sugar Works. He is survived by a widow and children.