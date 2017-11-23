Uganda: KCCA, SC Villa Win

KCCA and SC Villa secured important victories in the Azam Uganda Premier League last evening, reports JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.

Defending champions KCCA moved within one point of Azam Uganda Premier League leaders Police after an emphatic 3-1 victory over Vipers SC last evening. KCCA are now second on the table, with 22 points from 11 games. It was KCCA's new signing Shaban Muhammad who stole the show by scoring twice at the StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

Shaban, who joined KCCA from Arua-based Onduparaka this season, put the home side ahead after eight minutes before Yayo Lutimbo equalized for Vipers from the penalty spot three minutes later.

KCCA were back in the lead as Shaban scored his second goal on the evening after 21 minutes. Derrick Nsibambi sealed KCCA's victory with a third goal in injury time.

With victory over Vipers, one of the pre-season title favourites, coach Mike Mutebi's side reaffirmed their determination to retain the league crown.

In Masaka, 16-time league champions SC Villa beat visiting Onduparaka 1-0 to also reduce the gap on Police to one point, thanks to George Senkala's goal. The third-placed Jogoos are tied on 22 points with KCCA, but the latter lead them on superior goal difference.

Elsewhere, newly-appointed coach Shafiq Bisaso started on a losing note as Express FC's troubles were compounded further with a 0-1 loss to Police at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku. Hood Kaweesa scored to condemn the Red Eagles to defeat, which leaves them in the relegation zone.

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS

KCCA 3 Vipers 1

SC Villa 1 Onduparaka 0

Express 0 Police 1

URA 1 Soana 0

UPDF 0 Jinja SS 1

Bright Stars 1 Masavu 1

BUL 1 Proline 0

Maroons 0 Mbarara 0