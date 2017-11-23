Tanzania: Health Project Helps Villages On Lake Tanganyika Shores Beat Cholera

Photo: The Citizen

Health project helps villages on Lake Tanganyika shores beat cholera.

Sumbawanga — Authorities in Rukwa Region have expressed their satisfaction with the outcomes of the implementation of a health project in villages dotting the shores of Lake Tanganyika aimed at containing cholera as well as minimise death rates of pregnant mothers.

Rukwa Regional Medical Officer-in-Charge Boniphace Kasululu, who represented the regional administrative secretary, made the revelation on Wednesday, November 22, in an event of inaugurating phase three of the project set to kick off early next year.

Dr Kasululu explained that the project, being carried out by the government with support from Denmark through the Moravian Church in Tanzania, Rukwa Diocese, had brought great benefits to residents on the shores of Lake Tanganyika.

Besides providing education to the residents on how to control cholera, Dr Kasululu explained that the residents had been equipped with tools like speedy boats that are used to rush pregnant mothers to a health centre during emergencies.

Project coordinator Respice Mbalu said since the project was launched in 2006, it has improved health standards of the people in the area, thus reducing death rates of the people due to cholera.

He said statistics show that the project has achieved 90 per cent of its targets in the previous two phases.

He added that the project has covered a total of 34 villages so far.