South Africa: Alleged Gunman Who Terrorised KZN Community Arrested

An alleged gunman believed to have been terrorising the community of Amandawe in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested during an operation led by the Ugu Cluster Operational Control Centre members, said Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

"He will be charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and five of armed robberies," said Mbhele.

Returning from work

During his arrest, a 9mm pistol with one live round, cellphones, a tablet, watches, sim cards and other items were recovered.

The man allegedly shot dead a 34-year-old woman who was returning from work around 20:00 on November 3.

Makhosazane Mokoena was shot in the chest while walking near her home in Amandawe, Ixopo.

"Her brother heard her scream and ran out to see her lying in a pool of blood. He rushed her to the GJ Crookes Hospital in Scottburgh where she was declared dead on arrival. She was robbed of her handbag containing her personal belongings, including her cellphone," said Mbhele.

Barely 15 minutes after Mokoena was shot, residents in Ndosi Road - less than a kilometre away from where she was killed - heard a gunshot.

"Siyabonga Ngcobo, 23, was found lying in the road with a gunshot wound in his neck behind his ear. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There was nothing to indicate that he had been robbed and the motive for his killing is yet to be established," she said.

Mbhele said, around the same time, a 23-year-old man was waiting with his 17-year-old sister for their transport to fetch them from the No 4 bus shelter when a gun wielding man approached them.

"The gunman assaulted the brother and demanded money, at which point the sister, fearing for her life, fled the scene, leaving behind her handbag. The brother followed her shortly after. The suspect made off with their cellphones, a wallet, money and toiletries."

Private transport

On October 30, at about 18:30, an unknown gunman accosted three people who were walking about 45m apart along Dexter Road in Amandawe.

"He shot his first victim in the leg and the second in the mouth and shoulder, before robbing them of their cellphones and money. A third victim handed his wallet and cellphone over to the gunman before fleeing for his life. The people, aged 31 and 44, were rushed off to hospital in a serious condition by private transport," said Mbhele.

She said in all the incidents, the suspect was described as a slightly built man in his late twenties. He wore a pair of blue denim pants and a hooded jacket with a fur lining around the face.

He is expected to appear in the Scottburgh Magistrate's Court on Friday.

