Student activist Mcebo Dlamini's lawyer has until January 9 to send a plea bargaining proposal to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.

Dlamini's appearance was brief and the matter was postponed until January 18, 2018.

He is facing charges of violating a court order, public violence, assault, theft, and damage to property.

The charges relate to the 2016 Fees Must Fall protests at Wits University. State prosecutor Steven Rubin told the court that the matter had been previously postponed because of the discovery of video footage. The matter had since been resolved.

"We are ready for trial," Rubin said.

However, Dlamini's lawyer, Khathutshelo Nelson Mathibe, said he had approached the State because Dlamini wished to enter into a plea bargain.

Dlamini was arrested in October 2016, but was released on R2 000 bail on November 9 in the High Court in Palm Ridge.

