22 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fees Must Fall Activist Mcebo Dlamini Has Eye On Plea Bargain

Tagged:

Related Topics

Student activist Mcebo Dlamini's lawyer has until January 9 to send a plea bargaining proposal to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.

Dlamini's appearance was brief and the matter was postponed until January 18, 2018.

He is facing charges of violating a court order, public violence, assault, theft, and damage to property.

The charges relate to the 2016 Fees Must Fall protests at Wits University. State prosecutor Steven Rubin told the court that the matter had been previously postponed because of the discovery of video footage. The matter had since been resolved.

"We are ready for trial," Rubin said.

However, Dlamini's lawyer, Khathutshelo Nelson Mathibe, said he had approached the State because Dlamini wished to enter into a plea bargain.

Dlamini was arrested in October 2016, but was released on R2 000 bail on November 9 in the High Court in Palm Ridge.

Source: News24

South Africa

Graca Machel Urges Better Nutrition for Mothers, Children

One of every four children under five years old in southern Africa suffers from stunted growth in that they are too… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.