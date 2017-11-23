Luanda — Determination, discipline and hard work are the key factors behind 1º de Agosto's conquest of the third title reached at FIBA Africa Women's Champion Clubs Cup.

This information is contained in a press release from the National Defence Ministry that reached ANGOP on Tuesday, in which the institution congratulates the technical team, athletes and club's board for the title reached last Sunday in Luanda.

1º de Agosto defeated Ferroviário de Maputo (65-51) in the Cup final played at Luanda's Kilamba multipurpose pavilion.