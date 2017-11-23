South Africa: Two Pupils Die, 11 Injured in Accident

Two Benoni pupils died and 11 others were injured when a Toyota Venture collided with another car on Wednesday morning, the Gauteng Department of Education said.

The accident happened on the corner of 5th and 6th streets in Cloverdene, Benoni, while the pupils were travelling to school, said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

One of the pupils killed was in Grade 9 at Petit High School, while the other one was in Grade 4 at Spark Primary School.

"It is believed the driver of the Toyota Venture collided with a car before rolling several times," Mabona said.

A total of 14 pupils had been travelling to school in private transport. Eleven pupils and the driver had been hospitalised.

Mabona said the department was providing the necessary support and counselling to the family, affected educators and pupils.

