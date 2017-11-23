Luanda — National basketball team coach William Braynt Voigt on Tuesday considered positive the work done by the players in the preparation of the senior men's basketball team, aiming to qualify the squad for the 2019 World Cup, to be disputed on 24-26 November, in Luanda.

According to the coach, although there is still some difficulty adapting to his technical and tactical philosophy, the players have been doing well.

The American Willian Voigt was speaking to the press after the team's victory over Marinha by 67-49, in a friendly match played at the Kilamba Multipurpose Pavilion, in Luanda.

ANGOP has learnt that by Thursday, the coach must define the 12 players that will represent the country, from 24 to 26 of this month, in the qualifying tournament that Luanda will host.