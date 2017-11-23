23 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Africa: Economic Growth - Africans Want Publishing Industry Key Pillar

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Kendemeh

A high level regional conference on the publishing industry in Africa and its role in education and economic growth is taking place in Yaounde.

African governments are resolutely determined to get the publishing industry one of the main pillars of the continent's economic growth by putting in place actions for the public/private partnerships in order to get in Africa good benchmarks and good practices on which to build.

As the Deputy Director General of the World Intellectual Property Rights Organisation (WIPO) for Copyright and Creative Industries Sector, Sylvie Forbin said, this is the ultimate goal of the high level regional two-day conference that started at the Yaounde Hilton Hotel on November 22, 2017.

The importance of the book and publishing industry has taken a central position in preoccupations of the African continent that the Yaounde conference is place under the patronage of the Cameroon's Head of State, Paul Biya.

The Head of State, as such designated Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang who chaired the opening ceremony of the conference in his name.

The Director General of the World Intellectual Property Rights Organisation, Francis Gurry in a video statement said the development of the publishing industry in Africa was vital considering that the continent had the fastest growing youth population that will soon make Africa the centre of human resources.

He said Africa that was in the process of transformation and emergence, needed a strong book industry, planned quality education and a valuable publishing industry.

Corroborating the Director General of WIPO, the organisation's Deputy Director General Sylvie Forbin told the press that international statistics indicated that the biggest publishing enterprises were in the United States of America, Europe, Japan, China and India.

She indicated that Africa was under represented . The continent, she further disclosed, has many authors but the organisation of the sector as a publishing industry capable of producing its own authors in the African soil was not yet developed.

The key challenge of the Yaounde conference, Sylvie Forbin said, was to transform publishing into an industrial sector and valorise its authors.

Cameroon's Minister of Arts and Culture, Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said over 150 delegates from more than 40 African countries and organisations were attending the Yaounde Conference.

The experts and participants would propose ways of correcting the paradox in the publishing sector where in a country like France the sector provides over 75,000 jobs but is weak in Africa.

They would also propose ways the publishing sector can adequately face competition from the digital sector, define new strategies on ways of acquiring the necessary resources.

All these are reflected in topics being discussed such as preparing the grounds for access to education materials, flourishing publishing industry and the judicial, social, economic and cultural bases of the publishing sector and reading culture.

Cameroon

Illegal Immigration - 250 Cameroonians Return From Libya

They arrived at the Yaounde Nsimalen Airport, Tuesday night amidst tears of joy. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.