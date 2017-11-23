Eritrea: Harat Transportation Company Expanding Services

Asmara — The Harat Transportation Company is working to enhance capacity and expand services through out the country, according to Brig. Gen. Berhane Tsehaye, head of the Company.

Brig. Gen. Berhane Tsehaye said that the company has 370 buses providing transportation service in 75% of the villages across the country. Indicating that provision of reliable transportation service is one of the priorities of the Government, Brig Gen. Berhane said that the Harat Company has opened and is providing services in 147 lines throughout the country.

Pointing out that the Harat Transportation Company, which started its business with one dispatching station in Asmara, has 19 dispatching stations and 14 sub stations throughout the 6 regions and provides transportation service to 18 thousand passengers daily, Brig. Gen. Berhane said that the company is working to expand its services to those villages that are not yet getting transportation services.

Highlighting that the company provides service in accordance with the fair price proclaimed by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, he called on passengers to use the buses responsibly.

The head of the Harat Transportation Company in the Central region, Mr. Abraham Fessehagergish on his part, pointing out that the company is exerting effort to expand the transportation service and that so far there 223 buses deployed in the region providing daily transportation service.