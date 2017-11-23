Eritrea: Potable Water Project Inaugurated

Mendefera — A newly constructed potable water project in Hadish Adi-Hadegti, Segeneyti sub zone, was inaugurated on 20 November.

The head of Operations and Maintenance at the department of Water Resources, Mr. Russom Teklemariam reported that the project included, digging a well , installation of 5KW solar panels, water pump motor, laying of 870m long water pipes, construction of water reservoir, as well as one water distribution station. He also commended the coordinated effort demonstrated by the Southern region administration and the department of water resources during the implementation of the project.

The head of Water Resources branch in the Southern region, Mr. Kibrom Misgina on his part commending the residents of the Hadish Adi-Hadegti for their contribution for the success of the project, called on them to maintain the project and properly use and manage it for longer and better service.

The residents also said that the potable water project will surely alleviate the existed potable water shortage of the public and particularly that of women.

Hadish Adi-Hadegti which is located 8.5 km south west of Segenity is home to 315 families.