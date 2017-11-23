23 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Subcontracting at OR Tambo International - Precarious Work and Attacks On Workers' Rights

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Vuyolwethu Toli

Hard-won basic workers' rights enshrined in the Labour Relations Act have been under severe attack and threat at OR Tambo International Airport through intimidation of workers who want to join NUMSA. The intimidation that security, cleaning, and other subcontracting staff face from management is an infraction of Section 23 of the Constitution.

Oliver Reginald Kaizana Tambo was born on 27 October 1917 and died on 24 April 1993. He was a non-racist South African anti-apartheid politician and revolutionary who served as President of the African National Congress (ANC) from 1967 to 1991. He dedicated all his life to the struggle against all forms of oppression. He was then and now fondly called "OR Tambo", or more lovingly, simply "OR".

Jan Christiaan Smuts was born on 24 May 1870 and died on 11 September 1950. He was a prominent racist white South African and British Commonwealth politician. He served as prime minister of the white racist Union of South Africa from 1919 until 1924 and from 1939 until 1948. Although Smuts' views moderated somewhat over time, he consistently advocated racial segregation and opposed the enfranchisement of black Africans. His name is usually abbreviated to Jan Smuts.

Jan Smuts Airport was founded...

South Africa

Graca Machel Urges Better Nutrition for Mothers, Children

One of every four children under five years old in southern Africa suffers from stunted growth in that they are too… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.