Hard-won basic workers' rights enshrined in the Labour Relations Act have been under severe attack and threat at OR Tambo International Airport through intimidation of workers who want to join NUMSA. The intimidation that security, cleaning, and other subcontracting staff face from management is an infraction of Section 23 of the Constitution.

Oliver Reginald Kaizana Tambo was born on 27 October 1917 and died on 24 April 1993. He was a non-racist South African anti-apartheid politician and revolutionary who served as President of the African National Congress (ANC) from 1967 to 1991. He dedicated all his life to the struggle against all forms of oppression. He was then and now fondly called "OR Tambo", or more lovingly, simply "OR".

Jan Christiaan Smuts was born on 24 May 1870 and died on 11 September 1950. He was a prominent racist white South African and British Commonwealth politician. He served as prime minister of the white racist Union of South Africa from 1919 until 1924 and from 1939 until 1948. Although Smuts' views moderated somewhat over time, he consistently advocated racial segregation and opposed the enfranchisement of black Africans. His name is usually abbreviated to Jan Smuts.

Jan Smuts Airport was founded...