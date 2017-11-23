Angola: Hildebrando De Melo Displays Paintings At Agostinho Neto Memorial

Luanda — The Angolan artist Hildebrando de Melo will promote as from 29 November a series of plastic art works in the framework of his exhibition dubbed "Papéis", at the Dr. António Agostinho Neto Memorial (MAAN), in Luanda.

"Papéis" (Papers) is the result of approximately 20 years of the artist's work on paper.

The artist says that the aesthetic inherent in this work results from the practice that has led him to discover a new way to approach the collage- assemblage technique that characterizes him well.

Hildebrando de Melo was born in Bailundo, central Huambo Province, and studied painting at the Lameiras Association, in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal.

The artist participates in private collections, at national and international levels, and has works exhibited in Portugal, the United States of America, Germany and Angola.