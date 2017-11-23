22 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Hildebrando De Melo Displays Paintings At Agostinho Neto Memorial

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan artist Hildebrando de Melo will promote as from 29 November a series of plastic art works in the framework of his exhibition dubbed "Papéis", at the Dr. António Agostinho Neto Memorial (MAAN), in Luanda.

"Papéis" (Papers) is the result of approximately 20 years of the artist's work on paper.

The artist says that the aesthetic inherent in this work results from the practice that has led him to discover a new way to approach the collage- assemblage technique that characterizes him well.

Hildebrando de Melo was born in Bailundo, central Huambo Province, and studied painting at the Lameiras Association, in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal.

The artist participates in private collections, at national and international levels, and has works exhibited in Portugal, the United States of America, Germany and Angola.

Angola

Graca Machel Urges Better Nutrition for Mothers, Children

One of every four children under five years old in southern Africa suffers from stunted growth in that they are too… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.