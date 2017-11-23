Zimbabwe: Mugabe Failed to Break Our Humanity

analysis

I was on the anchor desk on Sunday at CNN on the night of Robert Mugabe's non-resignation speech. Earlier that day I had anchored a broadcast where he had been fired from his ruling party, Zanu-PF. It seemed the page was turning for the only president that I, as a 34-year-old born and raised Zimbabwean, had ever known. And I could not have been more excited.

As a journalist we are trained, and it is customary, to try to keep personal feelings, views and opinions out of our reporting. Usually I do quite well on it, but I really struggled with this story. Because for me, and millions of other Zimbabweans, those living inside the country and the millions who have been politically, socially or economically displaced due to Robert Mugabe's despotic and painfully long rule, it is about so much more than politics. I struggled not to use the word "we" instead of saying "Zimbabweans" when I asked our correspondents in Zimbabwe and our guests about the situation there.

When Mugabe entered the room to give his speech, frail and small in stature, I almost felt sorry for him. I wasn't sure I could watch him be humiliated. He...