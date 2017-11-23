Burundi: State Employees Claim Annual Performance Bonus Back

"We have noted with bitterness that nothing is being done to unblock the unfair situation imposed by the Government against state employees since January 2016," reads the communiqué issued by Burundi Confederation of Trade Unions (COSYBU).

According to Marie Bukuru, COSYBU Executive Secretary, trade unionists asked the government to find a consensual solution on that decision through a social dialogue in vain

"In February 2016, we sent a letter to the Second Vice President of the Republic asking him to suspend the freezing of annual bonuses and allowances," Bukuru says.

She also says the Government of Burundi and representatives of state employees have made an agreement on the freezing of annual bonuses and allowances as a result of the dialogue led by the National Committee of Social Dialogue (CNDS).

She accuses the government of not honoring its commitment. "In this current stalemate, we representatives of Burundi trade unions, are condemning the flagrant violation of law and regulation by the government," Bukuru says.

COSYBU members accuse the government of being indifferent about this delicate situation for state employees. They call on the Government to cancel this measure, which they describe as undermining working conditions.

COSYBU members warn that they are going to take measures if the government does not find an appropriate solution to their problem.

State employees seem to have lost hope of living in reasonable conditions considering the difficult economic situation that prevails in Burundi. For some employees, the measure taken by the government has worsened the situation.

"The starting salary remains the same while the family needs increase year after year. We are struggling to survive, but it is difficult, "says Richard Nduwumwe, a state agent adding that the monthly salary he receives does not allow him to make ends meet. " At the beginning, I hoped that the salary would increase by 5% the following year, but now I don't expect anything. The government should find a solution to this situation to help state employees, "he says.

Iwacu tried to interview the spokesman for the Minister of Civil Service to respond to the demand of trade unionists, but to no avail.