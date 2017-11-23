22 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Carlos Morais Confident in Angola's FIBA World Championship Qualification

Luanda — The shooting guard Carlos Morais said on Tuesday that he is confident that Angola will qualify for the 2019 FIBA World Basketball Championship, whose qualifying campaign kicks off on November 24-26, in Luanda.

Speaking to ANGOP after a friendly match win, the player said the group is trying to get in line with the game system intended by the coach.

He also said that despite few difficulties that the team has faced to adapt, the group is working hard to meet the expectations, which is to qualify for the FIBA world Championship.

The team led by the American coach Wiiliam Voigth has been working with a group comprised by:

Gerson Domingos, Edson Ndoniema, Leandro Conceição, Gerson Gonçalves, Olímpio Cipriano, Roberto Fortes, Islando Manuel, Leonel Paulo, Reggie oore, Ngombo Rogério, Alexandré Jungo, Eduardo Mingas, Hermenegildo Bunga, Miguel Kiala, Carlos Morais Yanick Moreira.

