Angolan President Appoints Constitutional Court Judges

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, appointed Tuesday through a Decree Manuel Miguel da Costa Aragão as Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court.
On another decree the Angolan President appointed Júlia de Fátima Leite Ferreira as Counsellor-Judge of the Constitutional Court, reads a press note from the President's Civil Office that reached ANGOP on Tuesday.
The presidential decree comes in sequence of the need for appointment of new judges for the mentioned court in replacement of some of its members whose term ended this year.