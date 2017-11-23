Angolan President Appoints Constitutional Court Judges

One of every four children under five years old in southern Africa suffers from stunted growth in that they are too… Read more »

The presidential decree comes in sequence of the need for appointment of new judges for the mentioned court in replacement of some of its members whose term ended this year.

On another decree the Angolan President appointed Júlia de Fátima Leite Ferreira as Counsellor-Judge of the Constitutional Court, reads a press note from the President's Civil Office that reached ANGOP on Tuesday.

