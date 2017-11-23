Sudan: President Al-Bashir Arrives in Russia

Sochi — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the accompanying delegation Wednesday arrived in the Russian Sochi city in the context of his three-day official visit to the Federal Republic of Russian, on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

The talks between the Sudanese and Russian sides will begin at 01:00 p.m. on Thursday by a meeting between Presidents Al-Bashir and Putin, which will be attended from the Sudanese side by the Deputy Chairman of the relations with the BRICS group, Dr. Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz, the Minister of National Defence, Lt. Gen. Awad Iba-Oaf, and the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour.

The talks between the Sudanese and Russian parties will discuss issues of mutual concern and fields of the cooperation between the two countries.

President Al-Bashir will also meet with the Russian Prime Minister, Dmitry Medvedev, in presence of the accompanying Sudanese ministers.

The Sudanese and Russian sides are due to sign a number of agreements and memos of understanding in the fields of education, the peaceful use of nuclear power, agriculture, oil, mining and gold exploration as well as the mutual exemption of visas for the diplomats.

President Al-Bashir and the accompanying delegation are due leave Sochi city at 04:30 on Friday to return home.