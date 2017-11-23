22 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Mashaba Prepares to Sue Home Affairs Over Processing of Illegal Immigrants in Joburg

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba wants to know who is in his city legally and for those whose documentation is not in order to be processed by Home Affairs. And to achieve this he is preparing to take the Department of Home Affairs to court, arguing that the challenge of illegal immigration was a crisis in the city and that the responsibility for "immigration control lies with national government and not local municipality". By NKATEKO MABASA.

A legal battle is looming between the City of Joburg and the Department of Home Affairs over migrants to Johannesburg.

Democratic Alliance mayor, Herman Mashaba, has written to the new Minister of Home Affairs, Ayanda Dlodlo, and departmental officials demanding that they provide details by 24 November of the specific measures, plans and interventions they have for illegal immigration in Johannesburg.

It is at least the fourth such letter the City has written to Home Affairs, the first having been sent to former Home Affairs minister, Malusi Gigaba.

According to Mashaba's lawyer, Nicolas Ngwenya, the mayor has sent several letters of demand to Home Affairs, requesting them to "take appropriate steps at the identification and processing of illegal immigration" and also to "ensure the expeditious...

South Africa

Graca Machel Urges Better Nutrition for Mothers, Children

One of every four children under five years old in southern Africa suffers from stunted growth in that they are too… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.