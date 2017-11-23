analysis

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba wants to know who is in his city legally and for those whose documentation is not in order to be processed by Home Affairs. And to achieve this he is preparing to take the Department of Home Affairs to court, arguing that the challenge of illegal immigration was a crisis in the city and that the responsibility for "immigration control lies with national government and not local municipality". By NKATEKO MABASA.

A legal battle is looming between the City of Joburg and the Department of Home Affairs over migrants to Johannesburg.

Democratic Alliance mayor, Herman Mashaba, has written to the new Minister of Home Affairs, Ayanda Dlodlo, and departmental officials demanding that they provide details by 24 November of the specific measures, plans and interventions they have for illegal immigration in Johannesburg.

It is at least the fourth such letter the City has written to Home Affairs, the first having been sent to former Home Affairs minister, Malusi Gigaba.

According to Mashaba's lawyer, Nicolas Ngwenya, the mayor has sent several letters of demand to Home Affairs, requesting them to "take appropriate steps at the identification and processing of illegal immigration" and also to "ensure the expeditious...