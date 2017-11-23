22 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Paediatric Hospital's Oxygen Manufacturer On Standstill for Three Years

Sumbe — The oxygen manufacturer of Sumbe City's Paediatric Hospital, in the central Cuanza Sul Province is on a standstill for the past three years, due to malfunction of the production plant components.

This was said to the press on Tuesday by the Hospital's general director, Madalena Gouveia, adding that since the plant was set up the plant never operated properly due to problems in some electronic devices.

She also said a technicians' team has already worked to repair the broken machine, but due to the lack of the electronic devices in the country it could not continue to operate and so it eventually stopped.

"We are making contacts with various companies outside the country turned to the production of material for oxygen manufacturers so as to acquire the needed electronic devices and make the machines work, said the official.

According to the director, the paediatric hospital currently spends AKZ two million to get oxygen for hospitalized patients, such money she added, could be used for the acquisition of medicines and other material.

The manufacturer has a production capacity of 10 oxygen bottles per day and the hospital can accommodate 100 patients.

