21 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr. Al-Jaz - President Visit to Russia Will Lead to Enhancing Sudan International Relations

Khartoum — Deputy chairman of the higher committee for the relations with China, Russia, South Africa, India and Brazil (BRICS group) and Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr. Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz, affirmed that the visit of the President of the Republic to Russia will lead to expanding the scope of Sudan international relations with the world.

In a press statement at Khartoum Airport, Dr. Al-Jaz said that lead to realization of mutual benefits for Sudan and Russia, referring to the existence of a number of Russian companies that are operating at the mining field in Sudan.

He pointed to the strategic location of Sudan and vast potentialities in the country, indicating the President's visit comes as part of the endeavors to cement Sudan relations with BRICS group.

He described the President visit to Russia as the start formulating a new vision for stronger future relations and cooperation with the BRICS countries and cementing the ties with the neighboring states.

