Sudan, S. Sudan Border Demarcation Joint Committee Holds 6th Meeting in Khartoum

Khartoum — The joint committee for demarcation of boarders between the Sudan and the state of south Sudan has held, Wednesday, its 6 th meeting at the friendship hall in Khartoum.

The State Minister at the Presidency of the Republic, dr. al- Rasheed Haroun, noted at the launching of the committee's works that the file of the joint boarders between the two countries represents priority for the realization of a strong and strategic relation between the two sides, indicating the determination to achieve the aspirations of the two brotherly nations in stability, and sustainable peace.

The head of the Sudanese sides in the committee prof. Abdulla al- Sadig, pointed out that the committee's meeting aims at the conduction of a comprehensive report on the description of the boarders between the two countries in preparation for its demarcation on ground through the specialized committees

Ambassador Darius Garang explained that the meeting comes in extension of the previous meeting that have recommended the identification of the agreed and disagreed upon areas between the two countries, stressing determination to surpass the challenges that could face the committee's work with cooperation, deliberation with the Sudanese side.