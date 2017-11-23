Sudan: President Al-Bashir Leaves for Russia

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Wednesday left for Russia in an official visit during which he will hold talks with the Russian leaders.

He was seen off at Khartoum Airport by the First Assistant of the President of the Republic, Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Mirghani, and a number of ministers.

In a press statement at Khartoum Airport, the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, said that President Al-Bashir will visit Russia on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, indicating that the visit comes in the context of the firm and progressing relations between Sudan and Russia.

Prof. Ghandour said that President Al-Bashir will meet during the visit with the Russian President, indicating that the two Presidents will hold a close-door meeting which will be followed by a meeting that will be held with participation of ministers from both sides.

He said that the meeting will discuss social, political, cultural and military issues as well as the cooperation between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister said that President Al-Bashir will also meet with the Russian Prime Minister, explaining that the concerned ministers will sign five cooperation agreements in presence of Presidents Al-Bashir and Putin.

He indicated that the visit gains a special importance, particularly that it comes under the great openness achieved in Sudan foreign relations and the keenness of Sudan to consolidate its economic and political relations with Russia.