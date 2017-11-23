Sudan - South Sudan Borders Committee Holds Meeting in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Joint Committee for Demarcation of Borders between Sudan and South Sudan held, Wednesday, its 6th meeting at the Friendship Hall.

The State Minister, at the Presidency, Dr. Al-Rasheed Haroun has outlined that the file of the joint borders represents top priority for establishment of strategic relations between the two sides, affirming the keenness for the realization of the aspirations of the two sisterly people with regard to stability and sustainable peace.

Chairman of the Sudanese side, prof. Abdulla Al-Sadig said the meeting aims at preparing an integrated report on description of borders prior to its demarcation on the ground through specialized committees. Ambassador Darious Garang has expressed the two sides' concern to overcome the challenges facing them.