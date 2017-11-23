Sudan: President Assistant Inaugurates Cultural Village, Inspects Facilities

Kassala — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, engineer, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, and the accompanying delegation of the ministers, constitutionals, the government of Kassala state, have inaugurated Wednesday, in Kassala the Olympic, cultural village , and the accompanying global creation village of the 27 th school's tournament currently hosted by the state.

The president assistant has inspect number of the state's facilities, the Olympic theater and swimming pool, besides the inauguration of centers of prices reduced goods, and the inauguration of (al-Shabbia Road).

Meanwhile, Tajouj Theater will introduce today's evening number of miscellaneous presentations.