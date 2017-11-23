22 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Animal Resources - President's Visit Will Pave Way for Sudan to Benefit From Russian Capabilities

Photo: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters Media Express
Sudanese President al-Bashir (file photo).

Khartoum — The Minister of Animal Resources, Bushara Jumaa Aro, pointed out that the visit of the President of the Republic to Russia on Wednesday will pave the way for Sudan to benefit from the outstanding scientific capabilities of Russia in different fields.

In a press statement at Khartoum Airport, Aro said that the President's visit to Russia proves that Sudan has restored its normal position in the international and regional arenas.

He indicated that the President of the Republic and the accompanying ministers will discuss several political, security and economic issues.

He expected the visit to help Sudan benefit from the advanced Russian potentialities and modern technology, including the livestock breeding and the increase of production.

