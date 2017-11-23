Gambia: Goal-Hero Ousman Joof Saved the Day With His Free-Kick

Goal-hero Ousman Joof saved the day with his free-kick proving enough to condemn former league champions Real de Banjul to their first defeat of the season at the Independence Stadium.

Real de Banjul failed to replicate the fine display that won them the pre-season Cup in St Louis, Senegal, leaving new coach Major Saine longing for answers in his first outing with the All Whites.

The first-half witnessed a fascinating free flowing game, with shorts, free kicks, defensive tackles and some chances, which could not be converted in to goal.

Marimoo's Mamadi Sanyang tested the opponents' goalie but the shot went far off the cross bar.

Real de Banjul Pa Modou Sohna got the chance to secure an opener, but his effort proved fruitless, leaving the first period with a vacant score sheet.

In the second segment, Marimoo took an early lead through Ousman Joof's brilliant free kick which proved decisive.

Despite the lead, Marimoo kept on pushing to double the lead while their opponents strengthened their undertakings to balance the score, but either side were not lucky in that aspect as the game ended 1- 0 in Marimoo's favour.