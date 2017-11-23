Gambia: Muhammed Joins Brother's Club Midtjylland On Trial

RDB News-Real de Banjul defender Muhammed Sanneh will tonight travel to Denmark for a two-week trial with Superliga table toppers FC Midtjylland.

The soft spoken but solid defender will spend the next fortnight with the Wolves' reserves in a bid to impress the officials in securing a permanent transfer.

Sanneh 17, who joined the City Boys from Serre Kunda United will play in reserve league matches for FC Midtjylland who as their first team topped the reserve league with 24 points from 10 matches.

speaking to the club website this morning Sanneh said he is looking forward to impressing the FC Midtjylland officials.

"I'm excited to be joining FC Midtjylland on trial and I will work hard to impress the coaches at the club". Said Sanneh.

Club President William Abraham says he is confident Muhammed will follow in the footsteps of his elder brother Bubacarr who will join the Wolves in January from AC Horsens.

"Muhammed is a talented defender who will do well during his try outs with Midtjylland. He reminds me of his elder brother Bubacarr who has signed with the Wolves",

"This is an opportunity he will not let go because he's determined to be professional and we wish him all the best in Denmark".