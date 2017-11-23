Morocco: HRH Princess Lalla Salma Chairs in Marrakech Celebration of National Day Against Cancer

Marrakech — HRH Princess Lalla Salma, chairwoman of the Lalla Salma Foundation for Cancer Prevention and Treatment, chaired on Wednesday evening at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, the celebration of the national day against cancer.

On this occasion, the Lalla Salma Foundation presented the synthesis report and recommendations of the symposium "Breast Cancer in Morocco: a global approach" organized in Marrakech on November 21-22, which was meant to take stock of the progress made and the results of the actions undertaken as part of the 2010-2019 anti-cancer plan for the prevention, detection and treatment of breast cancer.

Then, Dr. Christopher P. Wild, Director of the International Cancer Research Centre in Lyon, gave a lecture on "Breast Cancer: A Major and International Challenge".

HRH Princess Lalla Salma subsequently handed the International Award for the fight against cancer to Professor Claude Chardot, a pioneer in the fight against cancer in France.

Professor Chardot actively participated in the creation of Rabat's National Institute of Oncology.

HRH Princess Lalla Salma also handed the National Award to Pr. Hassan Errihani, one of Morocco's leading oncologists.

The ceremony concluded with an exceptional concert of the Deutsche Philharmonie Merck.

Upon her arrival at the ceremony, HRH Princess Lalla Salma reviewed a section of the Auxiliary Forces that paid the honors, and was greeted notably by minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests, Aziz Akhannouch, minister of industry, investment, trade and digital economy Moulay Hafid Elalamy and minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, Abdelkader Amara.