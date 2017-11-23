Gambia: Portuguese Star Could Scupper Gambian's EPL Dream

Hamza Barry is this week making the rounds amid rife reports of interest from a club in the English Premier League.

News of the claim placed the Gambian within distances of realizing his long harboured dream of featuring in one of Europe's most-watched top divisions -the EPL.

The midfielder's performance against Everton in the Europa League was an influencing factor in the London outfit's chase of the 23-year-old.

However, the good news could soon turn sour hinging on suitors West Ham's pursuit of Portuguese national team star William Carvalho.

The 25-year-old is a priority target for the Hammers who're ardent on regrouping quickly to beat the drop as they precariously flirt with the bottom-placed club in the league standings.

Interest in the Sporting Lisbon playmaker means Hamza is a secondary option on manager David Moyes' wish-list.

The erstwhile Manchester United coach has just £30m available to him to execute his save-West-Ham's season campaign.

The gaffer has little time on him to lift the Hammers and on grounds the Scorpion will need adapting should he sign, makes Carvalho a must-purchase fix for the midfield.

Moyes will be left with nothing less than £10m if he sanctions a deal for Carvalho compares to the Gambia international who's worth little over 5.5m euros.

The latest development dampens hopes of the Gambians seeing yet another of their kind appearing in EPL games soon but a move to London according to reports still remains in sight.

Barry joined Croatian premier league side Hajduk Split in a 250,000 euro permanent transfer on a three-year duration.