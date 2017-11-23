22 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: NA Health Committee Resumes Visit

By Kebba Af Touray

The National Assembly Health Committee as part of its ongoing tour of health facilities, visited Farafenni General Hospital. The CEO of the hospital, Wandifa Samateh, highlighted the inadequate human resources, bio medical equipment, drugs and medical supplies, health specialists and subventions inter alia, as his facility's major constraint.

He however cited the training of nurses, establishment of the OPD, retaining of staff and availability of transfused blood, as some of their successes.

"Thank you for your visit and we hope that your oversight function will add value to our service", he concluded.

Mr. Karamba Keita the regional health director, hailed the committee for the visit; that this has provided them the rare platform to table to NAMs, their constraints and major challenges, with the hope of providing answers to them.

Hon. Sulayman Saho, member for Central Badibu, thanked the management and implored them to keep up the struggle. The committee Chairperson and member for Banjul North, Hon. Sillah, stated that the visit is part of their oversight responsibilities which aims to secure firsthand information and mitigate the challenges to attain affordable, accessible and quality health care service, to the citizenry.

