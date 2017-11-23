22 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Libya: IHRDA Denounces Sale of Humans As Slaves in Libya

By Kebba Jeffang

The Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa (IHRDA), has decried the sale of migrants as slaves in Libya, a statement issued on Tuesday evening said.

"Following recent media reports on the sale of humans as slaves in Libya, IHRDA expresses dismay at the practice. This practice is in contravention of Article 5 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights," it stated.

The Banjul based human rights institution calls on the Libyan Government and the African Union, including the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, to investigate the violations and take measures that will bring the perpetrators to justice as well as end the phenomenon.

