22 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Spain - 225,444 Moroccans Affiliated to Social Security

Madrid — Some 225,444 Moroccans were affiliated to social security in Spain by the end of October compared to 216,417 by the end of September, according to official figures.

Moroccans rank first among foreign non-EU workers affiliated to social security in Spain, followed by the Chinese (100,404 people) and Ecuadorans (70,479), the Spanish ministry of Labor and Social Security said in a statement.

The number of foreigners who are affiliated to social security reached in the same period 1,851,014, a 0.11% decrease compared with the previous month (- 2,094 workers).

The number of Moroccans living legally in Spain on Dec. 31, 2016, is around 756,796 people, according to figures of the Immigration Observatory.

