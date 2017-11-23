Gambia: Revealed - German Coach Thought Amando's Gambia Call-Up Was a Hoax

German club coach Alexander Knull took player Amandos Joseph Aust's invitation from the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) for a hoax, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Defender Amandos Aust was one of four players handed call-ups in March as gaffer Sang Ndong prepared for the twin friendlies against Morocco and the Central African Republic in Marrakech.

But Ndong and his crew, it'is understood, didn't encounter much of a hiccup in dispatching their invitations to the new recruits except with Aust.

The federation pieced an email to fifth tier German side TUS Dassendorf, formalising their intention to have Amandos play for the Scorpions.

But their emails were shunned multiple times because coach Knull took the letters for one of many hoax emails they often receive from fraudsters enticing their players.

'We're always getting strange offers from player consultants or agents from all over the world. So we thought they (the GFF letters) were one of those hoax emails,' Alexander reveals, saying he had to forward it to his assistant Jörg Willhöft to check up with Aust who confirmed committing his international future to the Scorpions.

This set the motion button as the 27-year-old soon flew to Morocco to make his first international debut as the sole amateur defender in the midst of more established international teammates.

This month, the Dassendorf captain, who, also holds two degrees in economics, was again one of foreign-based players summoned for the recent revenge 2-1 win over Morocco.

Amandos Joseph Aust qualifies to play for Gambia through his father who hails from the West African nation.

Capable of featuring as a defensive midfielder and a centre-back, the Berlin-born Scorpions new boy's current contract deal with TUS Dossendorf end June next year.