22 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Winning Start for Gaffer Kuyateh's Gamtel

By Sulayman Bah

Sulayman Kuyateh picked up his first points of the season as Gamtel FC's coach, beating FF Cup holders' Hawks 1-0.

Held at the SK East mini-stadium, Kuyateh who recently joined the Telecom Giants from home-town club Brikama United couldn't have asked for a better start to life in his new challenge.

It took a moment of individual brilliance from skipper and captain Sampierre Mendy for Gamtel to clutch all points. Mendy, also Gambia local-based national team captain, punished the Hawks' net-minder for wandering little out of his yard, smacking home an improbable drive from outside the box that beat the keeper and into the net.

Hawks, who had pestered the Gamtel's defence on few occasions at start of the first-half, began paving for a comeback but their task was made insurmountable after having a man sent off.

Modou sarr was a standout in midfield for Gamtel but so was Lam Chatty for Hawks.

