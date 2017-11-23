Gambia: Seven-Goal Jallow Wowing in Italy

Gambian winger Lamin Jallow is making the headlines for all the right reasons in the Italian second tier.

The wing-wizard is on a run of seven goals in twelve starts for one-time Serie A outfit Cesena.

Cesena went out of their way to risk a dispute with the Gambia Football Federation after they hesitated releasing the player for the Scorpions' recent friendly win over a Moroccan second-string side last week.

The Italian outfit's decision to hold back the player despite knowing they risk punitive measures should the GFF report to FIFA, is indication of how much of an invaluable Jallow is to their set up.

Mercifully, the federation appeared to understand relegation-threatened Cesena's desperation, and the matter died off quietly.

The statistic goes to back the 22-year-old's hot streak. The former Bakau United man was on target Saturday afternoon to send his goal tally for the season soaring to seven.

In nine hundred and ninety-one footballing minutes which calculates as twelve games -coming off the substitutes' bench only thrice - Jallow has been sweating it off in front of goal.

His temperament aside, referencing his three yellow card bookings so far, Lamin is a stand-out and sums up just why he is his club's leading scorer.

Cesena's strike is delivering but gaffer Fabrizio Castori's backline have got lot of buckling down to do after letting in a jaw-dropping thirty-three goals, scoring a decent twenty-three in fifteen games.

Any injury to star player Jallow will only render Castori a helpless spectator and the 63-year-old will anticipate for no such heart-wrenching misfortune at least not at a time the club is stuttering.