South Africa: Speaker Baleka Mbete On Zimbabwe Development

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Baleka Mbete, has expressed relief that the Zimbabwe crisis has been resolved amicably. Her comments follow the resignation of the President of Zimbabwe, Mr Robert Mugabe, which ended a standoff that had played itself out for a number of days.
Speaking on the sidelines of a Speakers Forum briefing of stakeholders and the media on the final report of the High Level Panel in Sandton - Gauteng last night, Speaker Mbete said the Zimbabwe incidents provided lessons to the whole of Africa, that 'when the coffee is brewing, smell it"
Issued by: Parliament of South Africa